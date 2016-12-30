Encrypted chat app Signal sidesteps censorship in Cuba and Oman

Signal, the messaging app that prides itself on circumventing government censorship, has a few new places where its flagship feature works. Last week it was Egypt, and now users in Cuba and Oman can send messages without fear of them being intercepted and altered by lawmakers. As VentureBeat reports, the domain fronting feature is only available on Android now, but, like the Egypt update, it should arrive on iOS shortly thereafter. Given Cuba's penchant for censoring what its citizens see, and its launch of state-sponsored home internet service, the timing is perfect.