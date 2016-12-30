Hyundai's next fuel cell SUVs have a reported range of 348 miles

A 348-mile range would put Hyundai ahead of the Toyota Mirai, which travels 312 miles per fill-up, but behind Honda's new Clarity Fuel Cell, which travels 366 miles, as MotorTrend points out. Hyundai is apparently looking to price the 2018 fuel cell SUVs at about $50,000 a pop.

Additionally, Hyundai is set to debut its fuel cell-powered commercial bus in 2017, putting it in direct competition with Toyota, which has plans to do the same, Nikkei says.

Hyundai is also preparing to release its first all-electric vehicle, the Ioniq, in the United States next year. That model comes in fully electric, plug-in and gasoline-hybrid versions. Take a look at it in photos or, if you're in Los Angeles, take a free two-hour spin in a branded Ioniq via the WaiveCar ridesharing app.