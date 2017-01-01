Run-DMC sues Amazon, Walmart over online counterfeits

We've asked Amazon and Walmart for comment and will let you know if they can respond. With that said, there's no question that stores like Amazon have taken at least some steps to crack down on counterfeits. The concern isn't really that they're knowingly profiting from knockoffs -- it's that they might not be doing enough to prevent these frauds from slipping through the cracks. These sorts of lawsuits may become more commonplace if artists and companies feel that their brands aren't getting adequate protection.