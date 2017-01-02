Amazon helps you sell your old goods, but only in India

How much it costs depends on what you're selling. Amazon asks as little as 10 rupees (just under 15 cents) for every item you sell below 1,000 rupees ($15). It asks 50 rupees (73 cents) for items between 1,000 and 5,000 rupees ($15 to $73), and 100 rupees ($1.47) for anything more expensive than that.

This isn't Amazon's first time experimenting with selling used goods. Mashable notes that Amazon's Junglee tried it back in 2015. However, a directly Amazon-branded service suggests the company is more confident this time around. It's also clearly going for the jugular of sites like eBay and Craigslist -- why do all the hard work yourself when a small fee will take care of everything? There's go guarantee that this will take off, let alone reach other countries, but it's potentially very disruptive.