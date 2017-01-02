Bill and Melinda Gates back an implant that could prevent HIV

There's also a variant of the pump targeted at type 2 diabetes. Intarcia started the paperwork on commercial use in November, so you could see it in use relatively soon.

Any practical implementation of the HIV pump is years away. Intarcia still has to settle on a drug to use, and there are regulations and similar hurdles to clear before it's ready to use. If it's deployed as promised, though, it could go a long way toward reducing the influence of HIV and AIDS in places like sub-Saharan Africa, where the virus remains a serious problem. Like with many medicines, the biggest challenge is simply getting people to take preventative drugs on a consistent basis -- this would make it much less of a hassle. Cost is still a concern (will the medicine be inexpensive enough that wide distribution is practical?), but the technology is at least in place.