Kuri home robot can read to your kids and watch your home

The bot can recognize individual people, and putts around much like a robotic vacuum: it can avoid objects and stairs, and it'll return to its charging dock when its "hours" of battery life run out. It'll be a while before Kuri ships, unfortunately, as Mayfield plans a launch sometime in the holiday season. You can pre-order the robot today with a $100 deposit, though, and the $699 price is just low enough that it might be justifiable if you want a robotic helper that can follow you around.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.