New 'Overwatch' map lets you play in traffic

Overwatch's Winter Wonderland event may be over, but Blizzard has one more present in store for players: a new map. Blizzard's been teasing the new control point map for a few months now, promising a new control point map with new environmental hazards and traversal options. Indeed, that's all here -- Oasis features jump pads that launch players high in the air and an active highway filled with deadly traffic. And yes, getting in the way of a car is a one-hit kill.
The map is new to players on Overwatch's main servers, but has actually been available on the game's public test realm since late November. Still, getting early access meant downloading a completely separate version of the game -- now it's just part of game. The map is free to all players, including and is available starting today on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.