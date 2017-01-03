New 'Overwatch' map lets you play in traffic

Overwatch's Winter Wonderland event may be over, but Blizzard has one more present in store for players: a new map. Blizzard's been teasing the new control point map for a few months now, promising a new control point map with new environmental hazards and traversal options. Indeed, that's all here -- Oasis features jump pads that launch players high in the air and an active highway filled with deadly traffic. And yes, getting in the way of a car is a one-hit kill.