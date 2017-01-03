Samsung goes big on smart fridges with ten new models

As before, the Tizen-powered fridges can take a picture of their contents each time you open the door, and let you replenish stocks using "Groceries by MasterCard." Taking a page from Amazon's Alexa, they can also read out recipes via the AllRecipes-powered app, and run apps like Spotify, GrubHub and Glympse. Using voice control, you can run apps, get the weather and update grocery lists, for instance.

Samsung didn't say exactly which models are coming, how much they cost or even what regular refrigerator-type features they have. However, last year's Family Hub 1.0 model, when it finally came out in May, cost $6,000, so we assume it can do pretty much everything you'd want. Hopefully with ten models in total, some will be more affordable -- naturally, we'll try to get a look during the show and ask Samsung for ourselves.