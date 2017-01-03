The whole point of this wearable is to put you to sleep

The wearable, which attaches around your waist, picks up on your breathing and transmits your respiration patterns to your smartphone — which is next to your bed, right? Your phone then gives out guidance in the form of smooth, lilting melodic tones to prolong exhalation and reduce brain activity and, thus, make you sleepy.

The app keeps a record of your nightly sleeping patterns, which are naturally tied to your breathing. The idea for the gadget came from the fact that the company's blood pressure reducing device was inadvertently improving the sleep for around 90 percent of users -- and putting users to sleep before they could benefit from the blood pressure-reducing part. The team decided to adopt these breathing algorithms and aim them precisely at improving sleep.

The app offers two functions: inducing sleep, like I described above, and maintaining sleep, which was apparently the biggest demand from testers when the company tried out the product in Japan. The company is also working on a Bluetooth pillow speaker to ensure your karmic tones for breathing guidance aren't annoying your partner in bed.

The Sleep Inducer is on sale now on Amazon, priced at $180.