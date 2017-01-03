Your next home security system could deploy patrol drones

Alarm has developed a machine learning algorithm, called the Insights Engine, that continually monitors sensors placed around your property to learn how things are normally run and to quickly identify unexpected events -- say, a break-in or a water leak -- when they occur. If the system does spot something out of the ordinary, it will deploy a swarm of autonomous UAVs built on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Flight drone platform to investigate. These little fliers will swarm over the event site and provide live video feeds to your phone. You can also opt in to share that video data with either Alarm.com's central monitoring facility or directly with emergency responders. Finally, then, we can stop relying on Lassie to alert us every dang time Timmy falls down a well.

