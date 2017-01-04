Griffin is trying its hand at smart kitchen appliances

Claiming to help you "toast smarter," the new Bluetooth-enabled toaster lets users adjust temperature and create presets for different bread types from their smartphone, even allowing them to choose how dark they want their toast. Griffin's new connected coffee maker also works over Bluetooth, allowing you to adjust coffee strength and quantity through its companion mobile app. Both the connected toaster and connected coffee maker will go on sale before the summer, costing $100 each. Apparently we've been toasting stupid this whole time, who knew?

Griffin's most intriguing product, however, is less reasonably priced. Retailing at $1,000, the company's connected mirror looks like something straight out of a sci-fi novel. Working over WiFi, this smart mirror shows you the time, weather, news and updates from other smart Griffin devices. Via the app, you can choose how much information is displayed and even turn if off completely in a hangover-friendly move.

While Griffin is expanding into a whole new category, it hasn't forgotten about bread and butter mobile accessories. The company is also launching a couple of new mobile chargers that remind users to charge when they hit a pre-defined battery percentage. Because who has time to read anymore? The PowerBlock Beacon and PowerJolt Beacon will be out by summer, costing $40 and $30, respectively.