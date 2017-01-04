At a glance, the new Vive head mount looks like a cross between the Rift's ridged strap system and PlayStation VR's adjustable plastic band. It reaches over the top of the user's head, like the Rift and the Vive's existing soft straps, but still features a adjustable sizing dial for tightening the band. That should be a marked improvement over the velcro belt adjusters that come with the stock band. HTC didn't say much about the headstrap's included headphones, but they seem to be a removable on-ear solution, not unlike what ships with the Oculus Rift. In other words, you'll still be able to use your own headphones if the built in audio isn't to your liking.

At the end of the day, this still leaves the HTC Vive as a heavier VR headset than its competitors -- but it could go a long way to mitigating the Vive's biggest flaw. How much that fix will cost you is still up in the air: HTC says the new headgear is scheduled to ship sometime in Q2, but isn't willing to share its pricetag just yet.

