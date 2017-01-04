Show More Results

Intel's VR headsets could be ready as early as next year

Project Alloy is going into 'productization' phase by the end of 2017.

Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
1h ago in Personal Computing
Today at CES, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich announced that the company is planning to take its all-in-one Project Alloy VR headset into productization by year's end. To do so, it's working with some of its "top OEM partners."

"We're committed to really making Project Alloy an open platform," he said. So, open source is a given. The question is if any of its hardware partners actually will makes the headset.

It could turn into a quagmire very quickly; OEMS can make these, but they have to want to first. A quick, hypothetical example: ASUS not supporting the headset because Acer might make one. That's before taking into account that people already own proven hardware like Oculus Rift and HTC Vive setups.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.

