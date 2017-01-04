Intel's VR headsets could be ready as early as next year

"We're committed to really making Project Alloy an open platform," he said. So, open source is a given. The question is if any of its hardware partners actually will makes the headset.

It could turn into a quagmire very quickly; OEMS can make these, but they have to want to first. A quick, hypothetical example: ASUS not supporting the headset because Acer might make one. That's before taking into account that people already own proven hardware like Oculus Rift and HTC Vive setups.