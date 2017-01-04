Microsoft released the wrong version of 'Forza Horizon 3' for PC

The Forza team has since rolled back to the previous build and is working on a fixed update. And if you stuck to your profiles from an earlier version, you should be safe even if you used them with the flawed software. However, you're in for some headaches even then: you have to reinstall the game to get back on track. Suffice it to say that you won't be happy this month if you're using an internet provider with data caps.

There is one upside for players. The release appears to have leaked some of the Porsche cars coming to the game through an add-on, including everything from the iconic 550 Spyder through to the Cayman GTS. Consider it the silver lining on an otherwise dark cloud.