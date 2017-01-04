Norton's geodesic dome router protects your network with style

The secure AC2600 WiFi router identifies devices on a home network that's been compromised and quarantines them from the rest of your devices. With IoT botnets on the rise and bringing down the internet, it's becoming increasingly important to make sure that if one piece of hardware gets hacked the rest are kept safe.

The Norton Core wireless router. #engadgetces #ces2017 #ces A video posted by Engadget (@engadget) on Jan 4, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

And while it seems like a no brainer for Norton's first piece of hardware to be a secure router, the geodesic design seems out of character. According to the company it started with 30 initial designs then whittled those down to 15. It then showed seven to focus groups in regions around the world this is what everyone preferred.

People just love domes.

Besides making focus groups happy, the dome's design is meant to keep the router out in the open instead of tucked away in a closet. So it's pretty and helpful.