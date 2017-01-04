NVIDIA built an AI backseat driver for its new AI car platform

NVIDIA hasn't been shy about promoting its automative breakthroughs over the years, but now it's actually beginning to seem real. At his CES 2017 keynote, NVIDIA CEO Jen-Hsun Huang revealed a new AI car platform, which will feature an "AI co-pilot" to assist you while driving. It could, for example, map your face to detect your mood, or see where you head is pointed to alert you if you're distracted. And, like every good backseat driver, it's not afraid to comment on your driving.
NVIDIA Co-pilot has a pleasant, if somewhat stiff voice, based on the demos we saw. But even if it's trying to be gentle, it's hard not to get a HAL 9000 vibe from its warnings. In fact, Huang mentioned it can even read your lips in noisy environments -- and we all know how well that worked out 2001.
Seriously, though, Co-pilot seems like it could be a useful addition to plenty of cars. It could make driving a lot safer until autonomous cars are readily available (and legal).
