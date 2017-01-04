NVIDIA built an AI backseat driver for its new AI car platform

NVIDIA Co-pilot has a pleasant, if somewhat stiff voice, based on the demos we saw. But even if it's trying to be gentle, it's hard not to get a HAL 9000 vibe from its warnings. In fact, Huang mentioned it can even read your lips in noisy environments -- and we all know how well that worked out 2001.

Seriously, though, Co-pilot seems like it could be a useful addition to plenty of cars. It could make driving a lot safer until autonomous cars are readily available (and legal).

Developing...