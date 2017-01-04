Panasonic's GH5 flagship camera arrives in March for $2,000

Panasonic says all of this makes it the "world's first Digital Lens System Mirrorless that meets professional quality standards." And yes, the GH5 does promise to be beast on paper, but it better be since it's being priced at $2,000 body-only -- that's about $300 more than its predecessor cost when it was released. Thankfully for those of you who are interested in it, you won't have to wait long to get it in your hands: Panasonic plans to start selling it only a couple months from now, in late March.

In addition to the GH5, the company also announced the Lumix FZ80 and the Lumix GX850, a set of mid-tier cameras that will cost $400 and $550, respectively. Hopefully we'll get to try the GH5 here at CES 2017, so stay tuned for updates from the show floor.