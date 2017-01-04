Samsung will 'soon' reveal the cause of Galaxy Note 7 fires

Samsung might finally be ready to bring the Galaxy Note 7's fiery story to a close. The company opened up its CES keynote with a promise that it would "soon" report on the root cause of the Note 7's battery fires. That's not exactly a clear timetable, but it indicates that Samsung is finally close to an answer -- important when the tech giant has been stumped for months. And when South Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo cited sources claiming that Samsung would shed light on the issue in January, "soon" may be a matter of a few weeks.
Whenever an explanation arrives, it likely won't come soon enough. The company lost a lot of trust (and money) after the rash of battery fires, and there's a real concern that lingering suspicions could hurt sales of the Galaxy S8 and other mobile devices. How many people do you know who think the issue is with all Samsung phones and not just one? The quicker Samsung can prove that this mistake won't happen again, the more likely shoppers are to focus on the future rather than dwelling on the past.
