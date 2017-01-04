Samsung will 'soon' reveal the cause of Galaxy Note 7 fires

Whenever an explanation arrives, it likely won't come soon enough. The company lost a lot of trust (and money) after the rash of battery fires, and there's a real concern that lingering suspicions could hurt sales of the Galaxy S8 and other mobile devices. How many people do you know who think the issue is with all Samsung phones and not just one? The quicker Samsung can prove that this mistake won't happen again, the more likely shoppers are to focus on the future rather than dwelling on the past.

