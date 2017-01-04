Show More Results

Samsung's new 15-inch Notebook 9 is a shockingly light workhorse

Move over, MacBook.

Chris Velazco, @chrisvelazco
1h ago in Personal Computing
Samsung's Notebook 9 series laptops are best known for their light weight, and this year is no exception. The company announced a spate of super-sleek notebooks before the show started, but we only just got to take the updated 15-inch Notebook 9 for a spin. Suffice to say, it was immediately clear that road warriors will find a lot to like here.

It's one thing to read about how light this thing is; it's another thing entirely to actually feel it for yourself. When I first picked up the 15-inch Notebook 9, I honestly thought it was a dummy model Samsung forgot to put away. (The fact that the screen was on should've been a giveaway, but what can I say: I was shocked.) This particular Notebook 9 variant weighs in at just 2.17 pounds, just slightly heavier than Apple's two-pound MacBook. This stunningly light body was made possible thanks to a magnesium alloy material that allows for great durability (or so Samsung says) without the added ounces. It's been a day since I played with the machine and I still can't quite get it out of my head.

More importantly, the 15-inch Notebook 9 doesn't force you to choose between power and portability. You'll be working with one of Intel's seventh-generation Core i7 chips and up to 8GB of DDR4 dual-channel RAM. I didn't get to spend a ton of time with the machine, but it certainly felt snappy enough as I opened Chrome tab after Chrome tab and generally treated it like a jerk.

We'll have more nuanced impressions on performance after we get a final production unit, but for now it seems safe to say the Notebook should slot into your daily workflow without much trouble. For those of you who need a little extra graphics clout for gaming and what-not, Samsung also has a variant on deck with a dedicated NVIDIA 940MX GPU. Just know that machine is about half a pound heavier than the base model. No matter what graphics processor drives those visuals, though, they generally look good on Samsung's 15-inch, 1080p screen.

There's a full suite of ports here too: two USB 3.0, one USB 2.0 and a full-size HDMI socket. That said, the Notebook 9 uses a USB Type-C port for power. Your phone charger will do in a pinch if you need juice, but you should be sure to keep that included 45W power adapter handy: It's said to fully recharge the machine in about 80 minutes.

There's at least one potential problem, though: As far as looks go, the Notebook 9 is unassuming at best. The body is decked out in a nondescript silver, without much to break up the visual monotony beyond a Samsung logo slapped on the front. Style mavens might not need to apply, but folks who value function over form probably won't mind the trade-off much, if at all. In fact, the overall strength of this package is enough to make me consider ditching the 12-inch MacBook I've been traveling with as of late. We're counting on nabbing one for review soon, so stay tuned for a deeper dive.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.

In this article: ces2017, gear, hands-on, personal computing, personalcomputing, samsung
By Chris Velazco @chrisvelazco
Chris is Engadget's Senior Mobile Editor, and moonlights as a professional moment ruiner. He spent his formative years taking apart Sega consoles and writing awful fan fiction. To his utter shock, that passion for electronics and words would eventually lead him to covering startups of all stripes at TechCrunch. The first phone he ever swooned over was the Nokia 7610, and he also really hates writing about himself in the third person.
