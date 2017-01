Sony's press event is the final big show of CES 2017's press day. Shake off that gadget fatigue, because the company is likely to unveil plenty of TVs, devices and accessories that will hit stores before the end of the year. (Something that can't be said of all the gadgets announced at CES.) Join us at 8PM Eastern Time, right here! We'll be reporting direct from the front lines of consumer electronics' media salt mines.