The Gryphon is stylish way to keep your family safe online

That the Gryphon works well as a wireless router was probably a matter of course. The company was co-founded by John Wu, a Novatel Wireless veteran who's responsible for creating (among other things) the MiFi hotspots that make this very post from the bowels of a hotel/casino/resort possible. That kind of wireless know-how explains the laundry list of crucial features: the Gryphon uses six antennas to maintain its connections packs support for 802.11acm and leans on beamforming antennas to more intelligently direct data.

Really, though, the main hook for most people here will be those parental controls. If your kids try to visit, say, cheaplingeriebyterry.com, you'll get a notification on your phone requesting access. You can easily accept or deny that request, but here's the really neat bit: if a particular website is accepted by 80 percent of parents who get the request, the Gryphon can be set up to automatically whitelist them. It's that sort of extra control that makes this router more palatable to parents than Google's own WiFi router, and the all-in-one networking chops obviate the need for external hardware like Circle by Disney. And did I mention it looks neat?

The Gryphon has already completed a Kickstarter campaign and is currently in the midst of a pre-order campaign on Indiegogo, so parents wracked with paranoia can still nab an early unit.