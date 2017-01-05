Amazon wants rival retailers to sell goods through its app

Amazon is opening up its mobile app to rival retailers, but it's definitely not out of the goodness of its heart. According to The Information, the e-commerce website will launch a "place cards" service that its competitors can use for newsletters and the like. It's part of an even bigger undertaking called Amazon Commerce Services. When you click on a link in the place card, you'll get taken to a page that looks like the store's app or website but is actually part of Amazon's app. Apparently, the e-retail giant is hoping that the companies it manages to entice will end up using its other services, as well, particularly Amazon Payments. Since the company takes a cut out of every transaction made through the payment solution, it could become a lucrative venture if it ever takes off.