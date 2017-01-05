GoPro will outline the Karma drone's future in February

While it's good to see that GoPro is confident enough in the Karma to start providing a timetable, the news won't be very comforting to prospective (and former) owners. It will have been roughly 3 months since the recall before GoPro even starts talking about the relaunch. Will buyers be enthusiastic after all that time, especially with both the recall and the competition lingering in the back of their minds? GoPro's name is still synonymous with action video, but there's a concern that it may have seriously hurt its chances at becoming an equally big name in the drone world.