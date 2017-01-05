LG made a couple of robots just for airports

The cleaning one, on the other hand, really just wanders around vacuuming up your airport detritus. It has light sensors, multiple cameras and sensor-laden bumpers to help it do its job while avoiding the occasional obstacle. Think of it as a really big Roomba.

As for whether you'll actually be able to see this in person, well, you can. LG has said that both robots will be deployed at Seoul's Incheon International Airport later this year.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.