Vapor is Misfit's first touchscreen smartwatch

The Vapor has a 1.4-inch AMOLED screen, which looked pretty bright in a well-lit hotel room. It's unclear how it'll hold up in direct sunlight though. It's powered by a Snapdragon 2100 processor and it packs in 4GB of storage, which could be useful for exercising without your phone. The Vapor is also water resistant up to 50 meters, though I can't imagine it's the sort of thing you'd want to wear while swimming.

Honestly, it's hard to get excited for smartwatches these days. But the Vapor's combination of value and features could make it one worth keeping an eye on, especially if you're looking for something that looks better than typical wearable. Misfit is also developing a custom interface for the Vapor, which features a radial home screen that you navigate by swiping along the edges of the display.

At $199, the Vapor will go head to head with plenty of Android Wear smartwatches. And while we don't know its release date yet, it'll likely have to contend with Android Wear 2.0 devices later this year. But if anything, Misfit has proven that a bit of style and polish can make for a successful wearable.