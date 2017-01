Penthouse is one of the most recognizable brands in the adult industry, having been around for over 50 years. And while new owner and CEO Kelly Holland is reverential of Penthouse's illustrious past -- she's investing heavily in its print magazine -- she's very much focused on the future. You probably won't be surprised to hear that she's a big believer in the potential of VR, or that she's unimpressed by much of what her competitors are making.