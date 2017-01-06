Anova has a $99 version of its popular sous vide cooker

The pro model will be able to store your recipes so you can move your cooking away from your smartphone. (It also has WiFi connectivity to wirelessly start things up when away from home.) The company was also showing off its Precision Oven. Revealed a few months ago, the company pitches it as the evolution of the oven and the microwave. As well as the promise of even temperatures throughout, it can also steam cook and even sear meats to keep the moisture inside. There's no price, but it'll land late in 2017.

While we didn't get to sample any melt-in-your-mouth delicacies on the show floor at CES, the company does have prior form: Its Anova Precision Cooker is one of the best ones out there. With a cheaper option, and pro-level option for sous vide maniacs, now might be the time to start mastering a new cooking technique. The entry-level $99 cooker launches in spring.