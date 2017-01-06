Anova has a $99 version of its popular sous vide cooker

Tender, flavorful pork. Or chicken. Or anything else you can stuff into a ziplock bag and gently simmer in hot water. That's the aim (and poor explanation) of sous vide -- a cooking technique where digital machines can help to ensure temperature consistency, and often throw in some WiFi or Bluetooth connectivity on the way. Established player Anavo has announced three new Precision Cooker models, adding a $99 entry-level device with Bluetooth, a new mid-range model with WiFi that replaces its main cooker, and a pro-level cooker with touchpanel and what the team says is a "far more intuitive interface".
The pro model will be able to store your recipes so you can move your cooking away from your smartphone. (It also has WiFi connectivity to wirelessly start things up when away from home.) The company was also showing off its Precision Oven. Revealed a few months ago, the company pitches it as the evolution of the oven and the microwave. As well as the promise of even temperatures throughout, it can also steam cook and even sear meats to keep the moisture inside. There's no price, but it'll land late in 2017.
While we didn't get to sample any melt-in-your-mouth delicacies on the show floor at CES, the company does have prior form: Its Anova Precision Cooker is one of the best ones out there. With a cheaper option, and pro-level option for sous vide maniacs, now might be the time to start mastering a new cooking technique. The entry-level $99 cooker launches in spring.Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.