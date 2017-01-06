The Engadget Challenge: 2017 edition

Our second challenge is a fan favorite from last year, as we examine if it's possible to be an active participant in life through social media. You may not have been out clubbing last night, but if that celebrity Instagram star was, you can kinda feel as if you were, too. So, we're going to ask our contestants if we can accomplish something through the eyes (and hands) of another person. Yup, it's the cocktail challenge, back for another year.