The Engadget Challenge: 2017 edition

The most ridiculous spectacle to ever grace the Engadget stage is back as the Engadget Challenge returns for 2017. This time out, we're testing to see if people's knowledge of tech companies is as deep-rooted as their love of fast food. After all, since most toddlers can identify the McDonald's logo from 30 paces, we should be able to guess Twitter from a couple of vague hints, right? Right?
Our second challenge is a fan favorite from last year, as we examine if it's possible to be an active participant in life through social media. You may not have been out clubbing last night, but if that celebrity Instagram star was, you can kinda feel as if you were, too. So, we're going to ask our contestants if we can accomplish something through the eyes (and hands) of another person. Yup, it's the cocktail challenge, back for another year.Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.