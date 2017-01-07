Samsung's smartwatch lineup now works with your iPhone

Did you sigh wistfully at Samsung's Gear S3, knowing you couldn't use it because you have an iPhone? Relax. Samsung has launched new Gear S and Gear Fit apps that bring iOS compatibility to all of its current wrist-worn devices, including the Gear S3 (both Classic and Frontier), the Gear S2 and the Gear Fit 2. You won't see all the integration you would on an Android phone (let alone a Samsung phone), but you can receive notifications, manage apps and track your S Health data. Hardware features should work, too, so you can expect GPS and environmental sensors to play a part.