Every 'Golden Girls' episode is coming to Hulu

You will see the biggest gift will be from us when The #GoldenGirls comes to Hulu 2/13. Thank you for being a friend. pic.twitter.com/vP7kAr0Eum — hulu (@hulu) January 7, 2017

According to Hulu's Head Of Content Craig Erich, the show is an important addition as the service tries to round up fan favorite series and nostalgia mines that may also have appeal with new fans. Hulu scored a big win by snagging up the streaming rights to Seinfeld in 2015, but the company has recently been adding mountains of new streaming and live TV content from a diverse range of partners including Disney and CBS. Hulu is also finally rolling out individual profiles so all that Golden Girls binging doesn't have to mess up your whole family's show recommendations.