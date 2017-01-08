Feminist Frequency shares the promising gaming trends of 2016

For starters, Petit and Sarkeesian shared thoughts about more empathetic and complex approaches to relationships with non-player characters like The Last Guardian's Trico, confrontations of real-world structural racism in Watch Dogs 2 and the tricky interactions in a risqué indie game called One Night Stand. Although there are some promising trends here, and 2016 was "a huge improvement" when it came to representations of men of color in gaming, Sarkeesian and Petit say there's still a ways to go before female protagonists start seeing equal playing time.

