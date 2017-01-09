Show More Results

Farewell, CES 2017!

That's a wrap on a whirlwind of a week.

Chris Velazco, @chrisvelazco
55m ago in Internet
    That's it! We spent all of last week in Las Vegas checking out what the world's biggest companies and scrappiest startups had to offer. As you'd expect, the whole thing was equal parts exhausting and exhilarating, but now we're (mostly) back home and ready to bring you a quick recap of the show's biggest themes. Watch editor-in-chief Michael Gorman wax eloquent about Alexa and other voice interfaces taking over the world; TVs getting more exciting than ever; and the fascinating ways that cars and technology continue to collide. Enjoy the show, and seriously: Thank you for joining us on this wild ride.

    Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.

    Chris Velazco @chrisvelazco
