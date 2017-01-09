Gaming's representation problems and where we go from here

"Our major tagline is: "be critical of the media you love"... but I came to this as a fan, as someone that loves games. I want to be better for everyone and much more inclusive."

Our conversation touches on the harassment that female gaming critics have received over the last few years, games that aren't properly representing the world we live in and the responsibilities of developers and publishers. As Sarkeesian puts it: "The games they create are not in a vacuum," adding that the stories that games tell do have an impact. "We need to look to the games publishers: and why didn't these companies stand up to harassment campaigns from their users, from people that are playing these games."