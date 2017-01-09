Razer's new prototypes stolen from CES booth

"I've just been informed that two of our prototypes were stolen from our booth at CES today," said Tan on his Facebook page. "We have filed the necessary reports and are currently working with the show management as well as law enforcement to address this issue." It's not known which products were involved in the theft, but Razer's presence at CES 2017 was largely built around its new Chroma projector, dubbed Project Ariana, and a three-screened laptop that goes under the working title of Project Valerie.

Surprisingly, it's not the first time that has been victim to sticky-fingered opportunists. In 2011, two experimental Blade prototypes were stolen from Razer R&D lab in San Francisco. Tan has also refused to rule out corporate spying: "We treat theft/larceny, and if relevant to this case, industrial espionage, very seriously – it is cheating, and cheating doesn't sit well with us. Penalties for such crimes are grievous and anyone who would do this clearly isn't very smart."