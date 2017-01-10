Tesla hires the creator of Apple's Swift programming language

News of Lattner's departure first surfaced via an email to the Swift Evolution mailing list, where he promised to "remain an active member of the Swift Core Team." The move is particularly notable not only because of Elon Musk's 2015 line that"If you don't make it at Tesla, you go work at Apple," but also those rumors about the direction of an autonomous car project within Apple.

Beyond his work on Swift, which Apple introduced during its WWDC 2014 event, Lattner is also the author of LLVM.

Developing...