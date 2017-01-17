Live video comes to Instagram Stories in the UK

While Facebook and Instagram are fundamentally different platforms, that doesn't mean they aren't taking inspiration from each other. About a month ago, Instagram adopted live video streaming, a feature that has been blowing up on Facebook, but it was only available to users in the US. Today, the feature is making its debut on this side of the Atlantic -- as well as in Germany, France, Brazil, Canada and Japan -- helping to build out Instagram's burgeoning Stories platform.
Instead of just adding new photos and video to Stories, Brits can now swipe across into the camera and select "Live" mode. Real-time videos are designed to be ephemeral, which means they'll disappear as soon as recording ends. Instagram says this is designed to make users "feel comfortable sharing what [they] want." Comments can also be switched off, ensuring things stay fun.