BeeLine's bike computer makes every ride an adventure

Enter BeeLine, a new type of cycling computer. It works more like a compass than a traditional GPS device, with just an arrow to indicate the direction of your final destination. There are no turn-by-turn instructions -- just a general indication of where you need to go. It pairs with your smartphone over Bluetooth and presents information with a coin-sized e-paper display. Before setting off, you'll set your objective in the app and any places you want to hit along the way. BeeLine will then spring into action, tracking your position with its built-in built-in magnetometer, accelerometer and gyroscope, as well as the GPS on your phone.

The arrow gives you a sense of where to go, but it's up to your eyes and ears to figure out the exact route. On a chilly Tuesday morning, I pedalled through central London to find the BeeLine team at four mystery locations. Needless to say, it was trickier than I anticipated. The computer would often suggest a hard right, for instance, but I was stuck on a road without a right turn for several miles (or rather, it felt like miles). I had no choice but to barrel down the street and wait for an opportunity to course-correct. Sometimes I would take a seemingly correct turn, only to find the road was a dead-end. Occasionally I felt frustrated, like I was wasting my time and the people around me who clearly knew where they were going.