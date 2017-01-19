AirTV is shipping to customers without its biggest feature (updated)

A customer pinged Dish CEO Roger Lynch last week after receiving an AirTV that seamless integration. Lynch explained that the boxes on display at CES a few weeks ago were running a beta version of the software and an update "will be rolled out soon." Other users report that Netflix queues and recommendations are absent from the main guide as well. This is a major issue since AirTV has been on sale since the day it was announced in Vegas over two weeks ago. We've reached out to AirTV for more information on the issue and we will update when we hear back. For now, it doesn't look like the device is putting OTA channels and streaming services in one spot at all -- which was kind of the whole point.

@markreaume The version shown at CES had beta software where the locals are integrated. That feature will be rolled out soon. — Roger Lynch (@RogerLynch) January 13, 2017

Update: We heard back from AirTV in response to the issues reported in this post. First, the company says that Netflix integration is live on the set-top box under the "My TV" tab. It also confirmed that while OTA channels aren't currently integrated in the main guide, those local options are still available on the box. They just don't show up like we saw them a few weeks ago.

AirTV says the software update that will deliver the full integration we saw at CES will arrive next month. If you don't want to wait, there's a return policy that will allow you send the box back. The company also says it has updated the FAQ section of its site to clarify that the full OTA guide integration is not yet available.