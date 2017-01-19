Deliveroo Plus is a £9 subscription for takeout addicts

Deliveroo has made an impact in the UK because it allows hungry so-and-sos to order from their favorite big name restaurants, such as PizzaExpress, Wagamama, Giraffe and Gourmet Burger Kitchen. But you pay for the privilege -- Deliveroo typically charges £2.50 on top of your regular order. If that sounds too expensive, or you're simply addicted to the service, there's now Deliveroo Plus. For £8.99 per month, or £89 per year, you don't have to worry about individual delivery charges. You'll still need to pay for your grub, of course, but everything else will be taken care of.

Think of it like Amazon Prime, but for food deliveries.