Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images
Deliveroo Plus is a £9 subscription for takeout addicts

You still have to pay for the food though.

Nick Summers, @nisummers
28m ago in Services
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Deliveroo has made an impact in the UK because it allows hungry so-and-sos to order from their favorite big name restaurants, such as PizzaExpress, Wagamama, Giraffe and Gourmet Burger Kitchen. But you pay for the privilege -- Deliveroo typically charges £2.50 on top of your regular order. If that sounds too expensive, or you're simply addicted to the service, there's now Deliveroo Plus. For £8.99 per month, or £89 per year, you don't have to worry about individual delivery charges. You'll still need to pay for your grub, of course, but everything else will be taken care of.

Think of it like Amazon Prime, but for food deliveries.

Deliveroo Plus is launching today in six UK cities -- Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Brighton and York. The company has described it as a "trial," so there's no guarantee that this will be rolled out internationally. Still, it's an interesting pricing structure, and one that could make the service more appealing against UberEats, JustEat and the bevy of other food ordering apps in Britain. If it takes off, maybe the company will offer a similar model in other parts of the world.

