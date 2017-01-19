Julian Assange says he's willing to return to the US

"I stand by everything I said including the offer to go to the United States if Chelsea Manning's sentence was commuted," Assange said today on a Periscope Q&A. "It's not going to be commuted (until) May. We can have many discussions to that point." This comes after he had previously indicated that he wouldn't be coming to the US. Assange's US laywer stated earlier this week that Manning's release after being imprisoned for seven years was "well short of what he sought." That's despite the fact that the Wikileaks account tweeted just last week that this offer was still on the table.

If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ case https://t.co/MZU30SlfGK — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 12, 2017

Regardless, this is all talk until Assange actually does something. He's been holed up in the Embassy of Ecuador in London since 2012 after violating his bail conditions.