Tesco's mobile payment app is ready for everyone

PayQwiq is now accepted in all Tesco supermarkets across the UK.

Nick Summers, @nisummers
2h ago in Services
To keep up in the supermarket wars, Tesco is rolling out support for its PayQwiq app nationwide. That means you can walk into any UK store, peruse the shelves for your weekly shop and then pay with the app at checkout. You can spend up to £250 in one sitting -- considerably more than a contactless card -- and get a copy of your receipt beamed across instantaneously. Better yet, your all-important Clubcard points will be calculated and banked automatically, removing the need to mess around with receipts. Yes, it's another app to keep on your smartphone, but if Tesco is your supermarket of choice it's probably worth checking out.

