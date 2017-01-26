Ludacris releases new 'Slang N' Friendz' crossword app

That's pretty much the main draw of Slang N' Friendz: players get bonus points for peppering the board with slang words. And there's a little dose of Urban Dictionary in there too: if the game doesn't recognize your new term, you can suggest it be included in the game's dictionary with your own definition and region of origin. Visually, the game doesn't look much different than the board game and app it's based on, but it does allow players to customize the letter tiles and background to keep things from getting too stale.

"I feel like pop culture dictates what is considered as cool in this world," Ludacris, who is also an occasional tech investor and admitted video game fan, told TechCrunch. "And I think bringing people together and not limiting them to what everyone feels the dictionary is in terms of the english language, brings people closer together. It's a cool element to it."

Slang N' Friendz is currently live on the App Store and Google Play.