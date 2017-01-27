Mark Zuckerberg lightly criticizes Trump order on immigration

He also praised Trump's vague statement to "work something out" for undocumented immigrants brought to this country at a young age by their parents. Calling the US "a nation of immigrants" and ignoring those who did not immigrate here, the exec claimed "we all benefit when the best and brightest from around the world can live, work and contribute here." As criticism goes it wasn't particularly striking, however it is the most Zuckerberg has said since Trump took office, and it will be interesting to see if over tech execs (many who oversee workforces including a number of workers on visas) join in.

Yesterday, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg also spoke out for the first time concerning an order Trump signed reinstating the "global gag order," restricting government funding from health organizations around the world that offer abortions. She had faced criticism for meeting with Trump, but not participating or commenting on the Women's March on Washington that took place after his inauguration. Her post did not mention Trump by name, but highlighted the "terrible consequences for women and families around the world" that could occur as a result of his policies.