Nintendo delays its 'Animal Crossing' mobile game

While a disappointment to fans of the chill village sim, it should give Nintendo more time to focus on its quality. The company has released just two apps so far -- Miitomo and Super Mario Run -- and clearly prefers a slow, considered approach. With Heroes already dated, it makes sense for the company to focus on that launch first. The game requires a constant internet connection, so Nintendo will want to watch the servers just in case it blows up like Pokemon Go did for The Pokemon Company. If you need a way to bide the time, there's always the 'Welcome Amiibo' update for New Leaf, or this sweet Animal Crossing music extension for Chrome.