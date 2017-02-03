Show More Results

Latest in Internet

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Medium hopes subscription plans can save it

Soon, even your hottakes will cost you money.
Stefanie Fogel, @stefaniefogel
1h ago in Internet
Comments
222 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular blogging platform Medium is launching a consumer subscription service, just one month after firing a third of its staff.

The first version will launch later this quarter as "an upgrade to your Medium experience." Although Medium CEO Ev Williams didn't offer any additional details yesterday at the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles, he simply encouraged people to, "Please subscribe."

Medium saw impressive growth last year as it shifted focus from independent writers to established brands like The Awl, Think Progress, and The Ringer. Readership and published posts were up approximately 300 percent last year. But the company also struggled financially. It eliminated 50 jobs last month and closed down offices in New York and DC. At the time, Williams claimed advertising-focused business models aren't serving content makers or consumers.

He added, "The current system causes increasing amounts of misinformation...and pressure to put out more content more cheaply — depth, originality, or quality be damned. It's unsustainable and unsatisfying for producers and consumers alike ... We need a new model."

A subscription-based service is obviously Medium's first step toward finding a new model. If successful, it'll provide an additional source of revenue to the struggling blogging platform.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file