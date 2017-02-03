Take the internet's best dogs for simulated runs with 'Good Dogs'

GOOD DOGS



Good Dogs, which is available on both iOS and Android, is "the most realistic and numerically accurate dog running simulator ever," according to its developer. It's an infinite runner in the same vein as Crossy Road or Super Mario Run. Players can buy or unlock seven different breeds of dog including Corgicools, Byzantine Rigatonis, Labracadabradors and even the super rare Peruvian Horned Pup. You can also earn different coat colors for each dog and even find some adorable little hats for them to wear. The park and its obstacles will also change each month, to keep the action fresh.

The game mechanics are simple enough: swipe left and right to turn the dog as she runs and hold down to charge up a pup jump. Beyond that, it's simply a matter of dodging obstacles while collecting golden bones which can be traded in for digital prizes.