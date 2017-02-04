Elon Musk plays 'Minecraft' differently than you do

Now, (apparently away from the president's economic advisory council meeting) he's posted this picture of a massive digging machine at work, simply titled "Minecraft." So what are you doing with your weekend?
Since December, Elon Musk has been discussing plans to build a tunnel to help avoid LA traffic problems. It's been hard to tell if he was serious about "The Boring Company," but a few days ago Wired reported a test trench was already under construction somewhere in the vicinity of SpaceX's headquarters. Musk tweeted that he would start digging on January 27th, and said during last weekend's Hyperloop that the plan is to increase tunneling by "500 - 1000 percent."