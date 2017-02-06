Scientists may have discovered a lost continent

Not surprisingly, the discoverers don't know much more about Mauritia besides its location in what's now the Indian Ocean. There are a few clues, as Popular Science notes: the crystals are similarly aged to those in Madagascar, suggesting that the modern-day island may have been connected to Mauritia in the distant past. It's entirely possible that the continent might have come to be when the supercontinent Gondwana broke up.

There would be much more work necessary to piece together what happened, and that may be difficult when Mauritia is likely scattered in pieces across the ocean floor. Even if the work stops here, though, it's still important -- it suggests that continental breakups are more complex than expected, and that Earth may be in for some surprises in the long run.