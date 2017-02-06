What's on TV: John Oliver, 'Walking Dead' and the Grammy Awards

The Super Bowl is over, and next Sunday night is loaded up with premieres: The Walking Dead, Girls and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver -- plus the Grammy Awards. Before we get to that, however, the action flick John Wick is dropping in on Ultra HD Blu-ray just before its sequel hits theaters, and Netflix is releasing its Abstract: The Art of Design series. We missed the season premiere of The Expanse last week, so make sure to check that out, as well as all the other new shows. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Trolls (4K)
- John Wick (4K)
- Dirty Dancing (30th Anniversary Edition)
- King Kong
- Penny Dreadful (Complete Series)
- Quantum Leap (Complete Series)
- Loving
- The Take
- Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence
- Victoria (S1)
- Fallout Shelter (Xbox One, PC, PS4)
- Nioh (PS4)
- VR Ping Pong (PS4)
- How to Survive 2 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Uncanney Valley (PS4, Xbox One)
- Super Gunworld 2 (Ps4)
- WWE 2K17 (PC)
Monday
- 24: Legacy, Fox, 8PM
- The Bachelor, ABC, 8PM
- Supergirl, CW, 8PM
- Kevin Can Wait, CBS, 8PM
- Shadowhunters, Freeform, 8PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8PM
- Man with a Plan, CBS, 8:30PM
- APB (series premiere), Fox, 9PM
- Superior Donuts, CBS, 9PM
- Beyond, Freeform, 9PM
- Jane the Virgin, CW, 9PM
- 2 Broke Girls, CBS, 9:30PM
- Solitary: Inside Red Onion State Prison, HBO, 10PM
- Hate Thy Neighbor, Viceland, 10PM
- Timeless, NBC, 10PM
- Quantico, ABC, 10PM
- Scorpion, CBS, 10PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
- Startalk, National Geographic, 11PM
Tuesday
- Michael Bolton's Big Sexy Valentine's Day, Netflix, 3AM
- Creative Galaxy: Heart Day, Amazon Prime, 3AM
- The Flash, CW, 8PM
- The Wall, NBC, 8PM
- The Fosters, Freeform, 8PM
- New Girl, Fox, 8PM
- The Game of Dating, TV One, 8PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8PM
- 60 Minutes Sports, Showtime, 8PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 8:30PM
- The Mick, Fox, 8:30PM
- The Challenge: Hall of Fame, MTV, 8:30PM
- The Challenge (season premiere), MTV, 9PM
- Switched at Birth, Freeform, 9PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9PM
- D.C.'s Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9PM
- Outsiders, WGN, 9PM
- Inside the NFL (season finale), Showtime 9PM
- This is Us, NBC, 9PM
- Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 9PM
- Bones, Fox, 9PM
- The Real O'neals, ABC, 9:30PM
- Tosh.0 (season premiere), Comedy Central, 10PM
- Imposters (series premiere), Bravo, 10PM
- Teachers, TV Land, 10PM
- Chicago Fire, NBC, 10PM
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 10PM
- Taboo, FX, 10PM
- Killing Fields Discovery, 10PM
- Noisey, Viceland, 10PM
- Detroiters (series premiere), Comedy Central, 10:30PM
- Throwing Shade, TV Land, 10:30PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Wednesday
- The Path, Hulu, 3AM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8PM
- Madiba: Part 2, BET, 8PM
- Arrow, CW, 8PM
- Hunted, CBS, 8PM
- Lethal Weapon, Fox, 8PM
- Unsung: Case, TV One, 8PM
- Lucha Underground, El Rey, 8PM
- The 100, CW, 9PM
- Are You the One?, MTV, 9PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9PM
- Nova, PBS, 9PM
- Star, Fox, 9PM
- NFL Turning Point (season finale), NBC Sports Network, 9PM
- The Expanse, Syfy, 10PM
- Legion (series premiere), FX, 10PM
- The Quad, BET, 10PM
- Suits, USA, 10PM
- Workaholics, Comedy Central, 10PM
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX, 10PM
- Match Game, ABC, 10PM
- Code Black (season finale), CBS, 10PM
- Bong Appetit, Viceland, 10PM
- Man Seeking Woman, FXX, 10:30PM
- Jeff & Some Aliens, Comedy Central, 10:30PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Thursday
- Supernatural, CW, 8PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8PM
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8PM
- The Great Indoors, CBS, 8:30PM
- Powerless, NBC, 8:30PM
- The History of Comedy (series premiere), CNN, 9PM
- Riverdale, CW, 9PM
- Scandal, ABC, 9PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 9PM
- Alone (season finale), History, 9PM
- Mom, CBS, 9PM
- My Kitchen Rules, Fox, 9PM
- Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30PM
- Lip Sync Battle, Spike TV, 9:30 & 10PM
- How to Get Away With Murder, ABC, 10PM
- Baskets, FX, 10PM
- Colony, USA, 10PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 10PM
- Portlandia, IFC, 10PM
- Nirvanna the Band the Show, Viceland, 10PM
- Training Day, CBS, 10PM
- Nightwatch, A&E, 10PM
- People Just Do Nothing, Viceland, 10:30PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Friday
- Abstract: The Art of Design (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- Cyborg009 Call of Justice (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- David Brent: Life on the Road, Netflix, 3AM
- The Collection (S1), Amazon Prime, 3AM
- The Vampire Diaries, CW, 8PM
- Grimm, NBC, 8PM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8PM
- Last Man Standing, ABC, 8PM
- Rosewood, Fox, 8PM
- Dr. Ken, ABC, 8:30PM
- Reign (season premiere), CW, 9PM
- Rise: Sacred Water, Viceland, 9PM
- Emerald City, NBC, 9PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9PM
- Sleepy Hollow, Fox, 9PM
- Cut-Off, Viceland, 10PM
- The Wheel, Discovery, 10PM
Saturday
- Stronger Than the World, Netflix, 3AM
- From Straight A's to XXX, Lifetime, 8PM
- Cops, Spike TV, 8PM
- Ransom, CBS, 8PM
- Warriors/Thunder, ABC, 8:30PM
- 48th NAACP Image Awards, TV One, 9PM
- Saturday Night Live: Alec Baldwin/Ed Sheeran, NBC, 11:30PM
Sunday
- The Missing (season premiere), Starz, 8PM
- The EE British Academy Film Awards, BBC America, 8PM
- The 59th Annual Grammy Awards, CBS, 8PM
- Mercy Street, PBS, 8PM
- The Walking Dead (winter premiere), AMC, 9PM
- Black Sails, Starz, 9PM
- Homeland, Showtime, 9PM
- Family Guy, Fox, 9PM
- Victoria, PBS, 9PM
- Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9:30PM
- Girls (season premiere), HBO, 10PM
- Talking Dead, AMC, 10PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (season premiere), HBO, 11PM