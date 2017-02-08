Netflix wants its own TV merchandise empire

Intriguingly, the new job description references "books, comics, gaming toys, collectibles, soundtracks and apparel" as possible licensing opportunities. A Narcos graphic novel? Or maybe a special Stranger Things version of Dungeons & Dragons? The opportunities are endless.

A merchandising push would help Netflix on multiple fronts. The additional revenue would help pay for new originals, follow-up seasons, and the renewal of third-party TV shows and movies. Raising show awareness would also have the knock-on effect of driving new subscriptions. If you've long stopped paying for Netflix, but suddenly see someone raving about The Crown, you're more likely to consider shelling out again. It's a tactic which companies like Disney and Warner Bros. have long mastered to boost interest in their movies. Which leaves the big question: what Netflix merch would you actually spend money on?